Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 284.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

