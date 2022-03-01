Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

