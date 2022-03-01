Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of frontdoor worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in frontdoor by 31.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

FTDR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

