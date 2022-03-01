Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

