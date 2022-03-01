Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.