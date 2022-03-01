Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.46% of Blucora worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Blucora Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.