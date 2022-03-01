Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.