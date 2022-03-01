Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Noah worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.01.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
