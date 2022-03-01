Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.32 Million Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.35% of Mustang Bio worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

