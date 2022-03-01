Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.70% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 419,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

