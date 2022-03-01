Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.36 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

