Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.37 Million Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Micro Focus International worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

