Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.09% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $384.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.