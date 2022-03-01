Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.46 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Harmonic worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

