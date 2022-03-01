Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.50 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.51% of Unitil worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $806.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

