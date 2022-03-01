Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.56 Million Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 1,438.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of AssetMark Financial worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 227.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 91,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93.6% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 125.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

