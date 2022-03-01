Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.59 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of TechTarget worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

TTGT stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.