Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.64 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,928 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 704,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 525.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 171,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 123.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 168,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 93,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.