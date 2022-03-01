Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.71% of Amplify Energy worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.20. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.