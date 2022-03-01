Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.65% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

