Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of HomeStreet worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

