Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of First Busey worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

