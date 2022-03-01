Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

