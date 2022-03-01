Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Children’s Place worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 553.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $904.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

