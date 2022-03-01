Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

