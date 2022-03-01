Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,600 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

FHI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

