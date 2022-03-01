Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 29,100 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Cortexyme worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $220,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

