Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.