Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 593.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.56% of Newtek Business Services worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $358,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NEWT opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.