Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

