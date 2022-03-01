Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of GMS worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GMS by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in GMS by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

