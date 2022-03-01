Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 147,600 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.76% of PennantPark Investment worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

