Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 172,700 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Forterra worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forterra by 95,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

