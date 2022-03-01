Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,800 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of Carriage Services worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,520 shares of company stock valued at $187,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of CSV opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

