Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 77,000 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Triumph Group worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

