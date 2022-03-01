Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.