Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

