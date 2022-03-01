Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.51% of Tutor Perini worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.