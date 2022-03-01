Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 6.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

