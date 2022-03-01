U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. U-Swirl shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc engages in the business of offering consumers frozen desserts such as, yogurt and sorbet. It owns and operates U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt cafes in the Las Vegas metropolitan area and has franchised locations in operation across the country. The company was founded by Henry E. Cartwright, Terry A.

