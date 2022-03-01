UBS Group AG Purchases 102,731 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.