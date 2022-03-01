UBS Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.10.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 171,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,744.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

