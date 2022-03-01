UBS Group Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $178.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

NYSE:SQ opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 411.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.89. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

