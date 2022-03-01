UBS Group Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.10.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 171,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.75, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

