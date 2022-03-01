Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

ULTA opened at $374.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.