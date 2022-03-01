UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

About UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

