Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CAO Aditya Maheshwari Sells 2,899 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

