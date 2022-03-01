Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,048.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $64,048.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

