Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Tops $0.20 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1,485.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

