UniCrypt Price Hits $436.31 on Major Exchanges (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $472,967.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $436.31 or 0.00993186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00225761 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003528 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002088 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,933 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

